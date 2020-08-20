Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Asked Him To Wish On Hindu Festivals

It is often seen that celebrities are targeted by netizens for trolling. A lot of celebrities turn a blind eye towards them and choose to ignore such negativity. However, some choose to give a befitting reply to such trolls. Recently, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh gave a perfect reply to one such netizen who used offensive language in a troll pointed towards him. Here is a look at DIljit Dosanjh’s twitter response to the troll.

Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter response to a troll

The Good Newwz star recently took to his official Twitter account and wished his fans on the occasion of Prakash Utsav on Tuesday. A lot of his fans extended their warm wishes for the actor and everyone else. However, a rude netizen caught Diljit Dosanjh attention. The netizen asked Diljit Dosanjh to wish people on Hindu festivals as well. The comment by the netizen read as, “Kabhi hindu festival ki bhi badhai de diya kr joode wale” (Sometimes extend wishes on Hindu festivals too, you one with the turban).

Diljit Dosanjh in his reply to this troll did not use any offensive and rude language. Instead, he advised the user to have some shame. Diljit Dosanjh further added that he respects all religions. Diljit Dosanjh’s twitter reply read as, “Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu.. Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi (Have some shame before you write such things. I don’t feel like replying to people like you. I respect all religions). Here is a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter

Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu..



Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi ..🙏🏾 https://t.co/q03eQLD6HS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's 'Peed' Teaser Out Now; Official Video To Drop On Aug 21 At 1pm IST

Also Read | Angad Hasija's Character In His Punjabi Show Tera Rang Chadeya Inspired By Diljit Dosanjh

Fans support Diljit Dosanjh

As soon as he posted this on his Twitter account, Diljit Dosanjh’s fans came out in support of the singer-actor. One fan shared screenshots of Diljit Dosanjh’s wishing post on the occasion of Janmashtami and wrote people just spread negativity without even seeing correctly. A lot of fans advised him to not waste his time on such fools. Many fans lauded him too for giving such befitting reply to such trolls. Here is a look at some of the replies on Diljit Dosanjh's twitter.

@diljitdosanjh Veere Ignore This Type Of People, Jinna No Ehni Knowledge Ni That Thode Din Pehlan Tussi Happy Janamashtami Wish KittaC and Os toh pehlan Eid mubarak. Ignore Paaji😊 — Karan Deep Singh (@Karandosanjhian) August 19, 2020

Ignore this morons Diljit sir. Our religion has taught us to respect everyone. These people aren't worth your attention. They are blind in hatred. Keep spreading positivity and love which you always do❤️ — Sukhleen Gulati (@chak_de_phattey) August 19, 2020

You are just great... Don't waste your time on these fools!! https://t.co/p9pm01BGfz — Tara Gupta (@TaraGup71925172) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Clash' Features A Family’s Bhangra Moves On ‘Tesla Truck Baliye’

Also Read | 'Jaandaar Banda Tha Yaar', Says Diljit Dosanjh After Fan Urges Him To Support #CBIForSSR

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh s currently enjoying the success of his recent album ‘G.O.A.T’. He is expected to hit the big screens with Jodi. The movie will see the pair of Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira for the first time together.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.