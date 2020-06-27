'Long Time No Sea', Feels Ibrahim Ali Khan As He Posts Old Jet Skiing Photos

The current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has halted many around the globe to step out of their house. People are missing the time when they could go anywhere on their own will. Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is seeming to be missing the time when he would visit the sea. Read to know more.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is missing the sea

The official account of Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram has more than 550k followers. In a recent post, Ibrahim shared his three pictures in which he is seen enjoying in the ocean. The first picture has him standing on a jet ski, while in the next one he is seen riding the jet ski at speed. In the last photo, Ibrahim appears to be taking a dive in the ocean wearing his swimming mask. His caption hinted that he has not visited the sea for a while. The caption on his post read, “long time no sea ⚓️” [sic]. Check out the post.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has shared several pictures of himself at the sea on Instagram. His picture with his elder sister, Sara Ali Khan enjoying in a pool near the view of the ocean, stormed the internet. In one of his posts, Ibrahim was seen wearing a full swimming suit and lifejacket before diving into the water along with his friend. Take a look at a few of his post that shows how much he loves the ocean.

Will Ibrahim Ali Khan’s appearance in Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has become a well-known face with just three films. Many also want to see her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood. However, currently, there is no news on his debut in the industry and he is reportedly focusing on his studies for the time being.

In an earlier interview this year, Saif Ali Khan had opened up about Ibrahim’s debut in Bollywood. He said that he does not know if he will launch his son. He mentioned that it is an option and films are a viable career choice for Ibrahim. Saif stated that his son is sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. The actor added that no one in his family, except Sara, have been interested in the latter anyway.

Saif Ali Khan added that he would advise Ibrahim Ali Khan to be well prepared and choose his films carefully as it is a different universe now with different benchmarks. Praising his son, Saif said in the interview, that Ibrahim should join Bollywood as an actor, as he is better looking than his father. The Omkara star stated that Ibrahim is still young and Saif is keener that his son should complete university first. The actor stated that then they will support him in whatever he wants to do.

