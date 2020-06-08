Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan Dole Out Major Fitness Goals With 'Sunday Yoga'; See Pic

Doling out major sibling goals with their workout session on Sunday are Saif Ali Khan's kids-- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a picture shared by the latter through his Instagram account, the duo can be seen doing a yoga asana on their mats while their pet furball Fuffy Singh patiently minds their activities. Their well-toned appearance amid lockdown grabs attention as they inspire their fans to stay fit with their "Sunday Yoga".

Have a look:

The sibling duo has become quite the talk of the town as they keep their fans entertained with their fun banter through social media updates. From hilarious TikToks to funny challenges, Sara and Ibrahim leave no stones unturned to help fans keep boredom at bay amid the lockdown. There is also anticipation among fans about the junior Pataudi's possible debut in the Hindi film industry.

In her interaction with a national daily, Sara Ali Khan had recently revealed that acting is something that Ibrahim Ali Khan is passionate about but pursuing it as a career is a while away as he has not even started going to college yet. She said that Ibrahim will be studying films in Los Angeles and then decide if he wants to do something in the field. Meanwhile, Ibrahim has been putting himself out there more often recently, with regular appearances on Sara’s Instagram and his own TikTok videos.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

