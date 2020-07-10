Sushant Singh Rajput Spotted In Sahil Vaid's 'Dil Bechara' BTS Video; Watch

Dil Bechara is soon going to be released on Disney+ and a number of other Bollywood movies have also followed this path of an online release. The movie is getting a lot of attention since the makers released the trailer of Dil Bechara. Since there is still a lot of eagerness around the film, Sahil Vaid has given his fans a BTS video from the film. Watch video

Sahil Vaid's BTS video from Dil Bechara

Sahil Vaid plays a supporting role in the film Dil Bechara. He took to his Instagram to share a video from the time they were shooting a scene for Dil Bechara. The video shows Sahil holding on to Sushant Singh Rajput’s back as they are prepping up for their next shot. The video also features Sanjana Singh in the background a number of other crew members who are prepping up to complete the shoot of this scene. He also captioned the video with, “2 years ago today, I started the first day of the shoot holding Manny tightly, sleeping on his back and swinging while the shot got ready”. In the film, Dil Bechara, Sahil Vaid will be seen playing the role of Sushant’s friend.

More about Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is an upcoming film that is based on a famous novel written by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. The leading characters of the movie are going to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey and more. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film’s shoot initially started with the name, Kizie Aur Manny and in February 2019 the title of the film was changed to Dil Bechara.

The movie was initially going to get a theatrical release. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it is going to be released online on Disney+. There are numerous fans of the film as well as the novel, The Fault In Our Stars, so the crew has to live up to their expectations.

Besides this one, a number of other films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and Laxxmi Bomba are also going to follow Dil Bechara with an online release on Disney+. Disney+ is an Internet streaming platform started by The Walt Disney Company on November 12, 2019. In no time, the internet streaming service expanded from being active in 3 countries to be active in 30 countries.

