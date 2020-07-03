Saroj Khan's Death: Kunal Kemmu And Tusshar Kapoor Pay Tribute To The Iconic Choreographer

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, in a Mumbai-based hospital. The choreographer died due to cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan’s last rites will be performed at Malad. Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu paid tribute to the late choreographer. Read on:

Saroj Khan passes away

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the Guru Nanak Hospital due to cardiac arrest. Earlier, Khan was facing discomfort in breathing due to which she was admitted to the hospital on June 24, 2020. Khan has choreographed over 2000 songs in a span of four decades. She is widely revered among Bollywood celebrities. Saroj Khan’s death has left her fans and friends saddened. Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor have taken to their social media handle to pay their respects to Saroj Khan.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Taking to his official social media handle, Kunal Kemmu stated that “another legend” has left us. He further called her a ''magician'' and praised her for ''grace and charm''. In his official tweet, the actor wrote, “Another legend leaves us. I never had the pleasure of seeing the magician at work but her work mesmerised and made so many look so graceful on screen. #SarojKhan masterji you will be missed. Prayers and strength to the family.” Here is the tweet by Kunal Kemmu:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Another legend leaves us. I never had the pleasure of seeing the magician at work but her work mesmerised and made so many look so graceful on screen. #SarojKhan masterji you will be missed. Prayers and Strength to the family ❤️🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 3, 2020

Tusshar Kapoor, in his social media post, said that ''no one can replace her'' and that there “never will be another Saroj Khan''. She said that he is grateful to have learned dance from her. In his tweet, he wrote, “There never was, isn’t and never will be another Saroj Khan! Thank you for the gorgeous moments on celluloid! Blessed to have learnt dance from your assistants and then to have worked with you, your style, an institution in itself! A legacy that lives on! RIP”. Here is the official tweet by Kapoor:

There never was, isn’t and never will be another Saroj Khan! Thank you for the gorgeous moments on celluloid! Blessed to have learnt dance from your assistants and then to have worked with you, your style, an institution in itself! A legacy that lives on!RIP — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) July 3, 2020

Several other actors and filmmakers are coming forward to pay tributes to the late Bollywood choreographer. Many Bollywood celebrities, who have and have not worked with Khan, are also paying their tributes to the late Bollywood choreographer.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.