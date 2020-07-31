Shekhar Suman Meets Maha Guv Over Sushant's Death Case; Demands CBI Probe

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been incessantly appealing for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has written to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left Bollywood celebrities reeling in shock, as they are now demanding a CBI probe into the matter on social media platforms.

In his letter, he mentioned that the state has tried its level best to conduct the process of the investigation but has unfortunately concluded this as a case of suicide. He added he has been relentlessly mentioning right from the day of this unfortunate incident that this is not a case of suicide.

"There are many loopholes and loose corners which have been brought across by the media and the common people, finally even the entire family of Sushant Singh Rajput has come out to request the state government but there seems to be no conclusion." the letter read.

"The want for a CBI inquiry now has become a people's movement. We request your good self to kindly look into this," the letter added.

If the reports are to be believed, Shekhar Suman has also launched a forum called 'Justice For Sushant', which aims to pressurise the government to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Talking to his Twitter handle to speak about the same, Shekhar Suman mentioned that the forum would also be a front to fight against the 'mafias' in the industry. With the tweet shared, the actor solicited support from his followers. Take a look at the tweets shared:

Bihar Police's parallel probe

The Bihar Police is running a parallel investigation after the FIR filed by Sushant's father with them. The Bihar Police has decided to investigate all those who were connected to the late actor. So far the Bihar Police has taken statements of Sushant's psychiatrist and his friend Mahesh Shetty. The police will also probe the common friend of Sushant and Rhea, Siddharth Pithani.

