Exclusive: 'Lootcase' Director Rajesh Krishnan Shares His First Reaction To 'invite Row'

Ad maker-turned-director Rajesh Krishnan is all set to mark his debut with Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase. Recently, he addressed Kunal Kemmu’s tweet on Disney+ Hotstar, in an exclusive interview with Republicworld. When asked to share his views on it, Rajesh Krishnan revealed his first reaction to the invite row.

"I was as disappointed as a father of a child, who happens to be a national award winner and is not allowed to take a part in the school play"- Rajesh Krishnan's first reaction to invite row

Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan gives his take on 'invite row

Rajesh Krishnan further said, "It was not something that we were informed or told about. It just happened one fine day. And, more than anything it was about sentiments and emotions. For me, he [Kunal Kemmu] is not less than any of the actors invited to the press conference. And for a small film like ours, we need love and promotions. "

Addressing Kunal Kemmu's tweet, Rajesh Krishnan said, "It's understandable for him to be upset. He went to lengths to do the film. The day Kunal came to meet me in the office, he was already in the costume with an umbrella, a handbag and tiffin box; that’s how dedicated he was. For a second I didn’t realise it was him and he waited for about a good five minutes outside my office. I didn’t let him hit the gym during the schedule of Lootcase considering the fact that he had another project right lined up."

"When people have gone out on a limb and made these kinds of sacrifices, they will feel a bit of upset."" - Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan

Lootcase details

The upcoming comedy flick, Lootcase, will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 31 onwards. It will mark the directorial debut of Rajesh Krishnan. Along with Kunal Kemmu, the film will also feature Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey in the lead cast. Earlier, the film was slated to take a theoretical release, but considering the current pandemic situation, the makers decided to give it an OTT release.

Watch the trailer

