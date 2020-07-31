'Lootcase' Movie Review: Laudable Performances Carry This Light-hearted Piece

Lootcase is a light-hearted entertainer which revolves around the story of a common man whose life changes overnight followed by a bunch of unexpected turn of events. The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. Lootcase created quite some anticipation through the trailer and released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 31, 2020.

Is Lootcase worth a watch?

Lootcase is a comedy film which has been set in the interior parts of Mumbai, specifically Lower Parel. The film showcases the story of a common man, Nandan Kumar, who is carried away by greed when he comes across a suitcase full of cash in denominations of ₹2000. He has a loving wife and a young son whose lives change for the better through the unexpected discovery of the red suitcase.

Lootcase also adds a politician and a bunch of people who work for the rich and the powerful into the mix. The film sketches out human behaviour and how people typically act under the influence of power. The storyline and premise also successfully highlight the social disparity that exists in Mumbai with the help of playful storytelling.

In terms of performances, the film shines and has the ability to stay with the viewer even after it ends. Every cast member has done a commendable job with passionate and effortless acting. Kunal Kemmu, as Nandan Kumar, has exceptional comic timing which has also been seen in his previous films like Go Goa Gone. He has just the right dialogue delivery style and does not have to try too hard to keep the audience hooked. Rasika Dugal as an honest and caring wife is lovable in every aspect. You cannot help but wish for a fortunate ending for the relatable couple and their son.

Nandan Kumar makes the ride quite relatable for every person who has been running behind money and several needs of life. When he finally gets his due credit at his job at a printing press, the audience feels satisfied. Even though the film does not completely showcase the hard work that the leading character Nandan has put in to make a living for himself and his family, the viewer ends up involuntarily empathising with him.

Gajraj Rao as the manipulative MLA Patil steals the show with the most authentic portrayal of a man who has sly ways of attaining what he wants. Most of his conversations on-screen are through the phone and yet leave a lasting impact just like his previous performances. Ranvir Shorey’s versatility never fails to amaze and through this piece, he has yet again proved how deserving and capable he is.

Vijay Raaz’s character, Bala Rathore, compares most human behaviours with that of wild animals and it is fascinating to see how the comparison fits. For instance, there is a scene in the film where his two workers, played by Aakash Dabhade and Nilesh Divekar, finally subscribe to Nat Geo following to their boss’ constant nagging and the audience cannot help but smile at the proud moment that Rathore has.

Lootcase starts off on a high note by directly getting into the key aspect of the plotline. However, it loses its pace over time with a script that comes out to be slightly lousy. The uneven pace might make the audience lose interest at certain points of the narrative. There are some hilarious punchlines spread throughout the film, which leave the audience laughing out loud but it only lasts for a short time.

A better-written script would have surely worked wonders as the cast of the film does complete justice to what is presented to them. Even with a few loopholes, this film is a must-watch for the sincere performances put in by every cast member.

Rating: 3.5/5

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Aakash Dabhade, Manuj Sharma

