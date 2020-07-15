'Lootcase' Trailer To Release On July 16, Check New Intriguing Poster Here

After the makers of the film, Lootcase announced the release date, the date of the trailer launch has also been unveiled. Actor Kunal Kemmu shared the news on Instagram along with the new poster of the film. The trailer of the highly anticipated film is set to release on July 16. The new poster of the film shows Kunal Kemmu running with a red suitcase in his hands. The poster also shows the other star cast of the film.

Lootcase trailer to launch on July 16

The poster shares glimpse of stars like Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, and Gajraj Rao. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and will premiere on July 31 on Disney+Hotstar. Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase was earlier set to release on April 10, 2020. The comedy revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money. Lootcase received a lot of praise for its fun-filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers alike. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

Read: 'Lootcase' Director Rajesh Krishnan Reveals Why The Film Did Not Release For 2 Years

Read: Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Gets Release Date; Film To Clash With Vidya's 'Shakuntala Devi'

Earlier, the director of the film Rajesh Krishnan was asked by a media portal about why did the film launch after so long, even though it has been ready for the past two years. To this, director Rajesh, who is an ad filmmaker-turned-director, said that a director’s job is to make the film only. He further said that a director is not in charge of advertising the film, neither is he responsible for film promotions.

Rajesh Krishnan gave credits to the studio for giving them 100 per cent freedom to make it the way they wanted to. Moreover, Rajesh told the media portal that he believes that the film is as important to the producers as it is to him. He even told the portal that he had been looking for a producer when FOX Star Studios came in the picture. Kunal Kemmu had spoken to Vijay Singh and had made this film happen.

Read: 'Lootcase' To Premiere On OTT Platform On July 31, Actor Kunal Kemmu Announces Update

Read: 'Kunal Kemmu Did What He Wanted, I Respect It': 'Lootcase' Director Addresses 'invite' Row

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.