Kartik Aaryan’s 'Love Aaj Kal' Co-star Arushi Sharma Is Crushing Big Time On THIS Actor

Arushi Sharma recently gave an impressive performance in the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal. Even though the film could not do wonders at the box office, Arushi stood out for her realistic act. Her camaraderie with Kartik Aaryan was also much appreciated in the movie.

Arushi Sharma earlier also had a hit and miss cameo as Princess Sanyukta in the Chali Kahaani song from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha. In a recent interview with an online portal, Arushi Sharma opened up about her first crush. The actor revealed none other than the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is her first crush.

Arushi Sharma heaps praises on Hrithik Roshan

The Love Aaj Kal actor went on to say that she loves everything about the War actor including his looks, his dance moves and his performances. Arushi Sharma was filled with praises for Hrithik Roshan during the interview. It will be interesting to see whether the Love Aaj Kal actor gets an opportunity to collaborate with Hrithik in her future endeavours.

Arushi Sharma reveals how she bagged a cameo in Tamasha

The actor also spoke about how she bagged her cameo in Tamasha. She went on to say that she hails from Himachal Pradesh, which lacks an active theatre scene. Director Imtiaz Ali had visited her college in Shimla for the recce of his film Tamasha. She recalled how she went on to audition for the part of Sanjukta and managed to bag the part in the film.

She also made an interesting revelation on how her popularity in her college soared overnight after she worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the critically acclaimed movie. After her cameo in the Tamasha, Arushi Sharma revealed that she had begun sending recordings of her performance to casting directors. She eventually got a call from Mukesh Chhhabria’s office in February after which she went to Delhi to audition for Love Aaj Kal for which she was ultimately selected.

