Sara Ali Khan's BTS Stills And Videos From Her Movie 'Love Aaj Kal'

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are often seen sharing Behind the scene pictures, videos as well as still pictures from Love Aaj Kal. See some pics and videos.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal release today. However, the actors have been posting stills and videos from their film for quite some time now. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film and the chemistry the two shares has been the talk of the town. Sara Ali Khan has been posting many behind the scene pictures as well as some of the pictures of herself as well as Kartik Aaryan on her social media account. Check out some stills from the movie Love Aaj Kal shared by both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020, which is Valentine’s Day. While Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Veer, Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Zoe in the upcoming film. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

