'Love Aaj Kal' Expected To Rake In Over ₹10 Crores On Opening Day

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for the Valentines’ Day release of their film Love Aaj Kal. The film has been making much noise even before its release. The film is expected to be Aaryan’s highest opener till date, and speculations state that it will open to a glorious amount of ₹10 crores. Read on to know more about what the trade analysts are speculating.

READ |Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About The Time He Got Nervous While Filming 'Super 30' Climax

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Love Aaj Kal' may earn over ₹10 crores on opening day

READ |James Corden, Rebel Wilson Ruffle Feathers With Their 'Cats' Gag At Oscars 2020, Know Why

According to the reports, trade analysts expect Love Aaj Kal to earn around ₹9 to ₹10 crores on its opening day, and may even escalate to a humongous opening of ₹12 to ₹13 crores. Fans have loved the Love Aaj Kal songs and trailer, and the makers have even recreated songs from the original which is working for the film. The chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has been garnering the attention of fans and viewers in the past and has got them a huge fan base.

READ |Peter Sarsgaard Opens Up About The Tone Of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

Love Aaj Kal is set to release on Valentines’ Day and is an Imtiaz Ali film. It is based on relationships, which makes it a top-notch choice for couples. Despite not being a holiday, Valentines’ Day boosts the business by 15-20% as youth want to indulge in leisure activities during this time of the month.

Also, the film has been highly promoted by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan all over the country. They have been spotted together on several occasions and have been in the news for several reasons. All these factors together may have a combined effect in boosting the sales of the film.

READ |Justin Bieber Left His Ladylove Hailey Baldwin Alone At Vanity Fair Party For THIS Reason



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.