James Corden, Rebel Wilson Ruffle Feathers With Their 'Cats' Gag At Oscars 2020, Know Why

At the Oscars 2020, James Cordon and Rebel Wilson were seen in a segment that mocked their own 2019 film Cats. The duo was seen poking fun at the visual effects of Cats, and the Visual Effects Society felt it. The film was a box-office bomb and was poorly received by the audiences and the critics. Read on to know more about the whole story.

At the Academy Awards 2020, Rebel Wilson and James Cordon were seen poking fun at Cats in a segment. Here, the two were seen wearing cat costumes, and before presenting the Best Visual Effects award, they said that as members of the motion picture Cats, no one more than them understands the importance of good visual effects.

According to the reports, The Visual Effects Society said that even the best of the visual effects cannot save a film if the story is poorly told. The full statement read that the Visual Effects Society is focused on recognising, advancing, and honouring visual effects as an art form, and ensuring that the men and women working in VFX are properly valued. The report stated that in the presentation of the Academy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects, the makers choose to make a punchline around the visual effects, suggesting that bad VFX were to blame for the poor performance of Cats.

The statement further read that the best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly. On a night that is all about honouring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that The Academy made the subject of visual effects a joke. The statement then spoke about the efforts of the artists, technicians, and innovators, and said that they deserve respect for their remarkable contribution to the filmed entertainment.

Moving forward, the Visual Effects Society hoped that The Academy will properly honour the craft of visual effects, and all of the crafts, including cinematography and film editing, because they all deserve it. This visual effects joke can be considered as one of the snubs of the Academy Awards of all time.

