Three Scenes From Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' That Stood Out

Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan who originally starred in Love Aaj Kal opposite Deepika Padukone had recently wished all his best wishes to his daughter's movie which is the reboot of Love Aaj Kal. Like the original movie which was set in two timelines, the reboot will also showcase two timelines one being in the 1990s and one in the 2020s.

The movie Love Aaj Kal reboot is all set to see Valentine's Day release and the audience just can't help but reminisce in the memory of the best scenes of Saif Ali Khan that made the movie a blockbuster hit amongst the youth.

Saif Ali Khan scenes in Love Aaj Kal

Deepika Padukone gets married

The scene showcases Saif Ali Khan's much-delayed confrontation with his feelings when Deepika Padukone got married to somebody else. Many people liked this clip as it portrayed the youth of the current generation and their confused and commitment phobia attitude when it comes to relationships. The scene played an important part in the 2009 superhit movie.

Saif Ali Khan realises that he still loves Deepika

Imtiaz Ali who is considered to be one of the finest Bollywood directors for romance, created magic when he released Love Aaj Kal movie in 2009 showcasing the love story that took place in that era.

This scene depicts the same where Saif Ali Khan actually starts to realise the true love that he has lost. Saif enacts the part efficiently portraying his amusement and realisation of his deep feelings he never thought he had for 'Meera'.

Saif and Deepika's unmissable chemistry

Saif and Deepika had shown unmissable chemistry in the movie where this specific scene shows how both ex-lovers reunite for a platonic fun time together. Their effortless chemistry is what makes the movie so special and dear to our hearts. The ex-lovers melting compatibility creates an iconic pair where the script is so brilliant that it syncs in completely with the actor's reaction time.

