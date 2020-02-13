'Love Aaj Kal' Breaking Advance Booking Records Of THESE Movies

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer film Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to hit the screens across the nation on Valentine's day, February 14. Love Aaj Kal has been in the headlines since it was announced that the lead actors would be Sara and Kartik. The trailer of the film has given very high hopes to the audience. The anticipation is mainly because the audience is excited to see Kartik Aaryan sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan.

Right from the trailer of Love Aaj Kal to the songs everything has received a positive response from the audience. Not just that, even the advance booking of Love Aaj Kal has received a good response. Since there was only limited advance booking open on Sunday, Love Aaj Kal's booking has kickstarted on Wednesday itself according to reports. The film's advance booking has received a massive response in its ticket sales. Reportedly, in the case of advance booking, the romantic comedy has recorded a better response as compared to recent other films like Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Street Dancer 3D.

The reports also suggest that the advance bookings of Love Aaj Kal have crossed the advance booking record by Ajay Devgn-starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Considering the advance booking records, it can be assumed that the audience is super excited for Love Aaj Kal. It is also being speculated that the film could be holding the best advance booking record of 2020 till the release of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3.

Watch the trailer of the film here

