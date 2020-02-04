Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Terrific Trio' Mirror Selfie Ahead Of 'Love Aaj Kal' Release

The upcoming Love Aaj Kal film has been creating all the right buzz amongst film audiences, and fans of the stars are excited to watch the film. Fans are excited especially to watch the chemistry between Kartik and Sara on screen. The film is said to be a new-age love story and has the same name as the previous film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sara Ali Khan shares a "Terrific Trio" mirror selfie

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Gets Interrupted With 'Sartik' Chants, Fans Call It "disrespectful" & "rude"

Sara made her film debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and has since then become a fan favourite. The actor has charmed her audiences with acting abilities and the choice of films she does. The actor is an avid social media user as well and often keep her fans and followers updated about her latest happenings.

Recently, Sara shared a picture on her Instagram account with the director and co-star of her film Love Aaj Kal. Sara shared a mirror selfie and captioned it as "Typical Tuesday with the Terrific Trio". With just ten days to go, Sara treated her fans with the pic to give a sneak peek into the happenings of the film. She also playfully kept the essence of the letter T throughout her Instagram caption. Fans applauded the picture and also expressed that they too are waiting for the film.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani And Other Celebs Who Slay In Front Knot Crop TopsAlso Read | Sonam Kapoor Uses Bapu's Words To React On Hegde's 'Mahatma's Satyagraha Was Drama' Spiel

The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a whole new take on his previous Love Aaj Kal film starring Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan. The new Love Aaj Kal will feature Sara as Zoe along with Kartik as Veer in 2020 and Raghu in 1990. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The film's trailer has gone on to impress several fans, and the makers have also released some songs from the film which are enchanting the listeners. The film is all set to hit theatres on Valentines Day.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Has A Really Vibrant Wardrobe, Here's The Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.