'Love Aaj Kal' Star Sara Ali Khan Likes Paparazzi Attention For THIS Reason

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal is set to release on February 14, 2020, and fans are still buzzing about the movie. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are also using their social media to promote the film. The stars also are seen promoting the film on various other platforms. During one such promotional event, Sara was asked about her take on the paparazzi attention that she has been getting. She answered the question like a boss, and here is what she had to say about the attention she gets.

'Love Aaj Kal' star Sara Ali Khan talks about getting paparazzi attention

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved celebrities today and she has been getting paparazzi attention even before she made her Bollywood debut. After doing two films, Sara was recently asked about how she felt about being the favourite star of the paparazzi. Sara expressed that every star likes recognition, and you cannot run away from it. While speaking about this, Sara expressed an instance of a girl who used to sit in the balcony just to look at Sara when she used to go to the gym. Sara then added that one day, while she was leaving the gym, she saw up to the balcony but the girl was not there which made Sara sad as she missed that girl.

Sara also added that an important meeting or any other activity for that matter does not affect her. She added that she will be late to the meeting but will make a point to bring a smile on the face of her fans. She also added that she is working for it and said that there is no point if you don’t enjoy it.

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

