‘Love Aaj Kal’ To ‘Trance’, Plan Your Valentine's Day With These Upcoming Movies​

Film industries are best known to serve their audience with new content every week. Every Friday accounts for a different kind of content for the audience. Here is a quick glimpse of all the movies that would hit the theatres this Friday on February 14, 2020.

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated movies that is releasing on February 14, 2020. The movie would be featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is a production by Dinesh Vijan. The movie revolves around the love stories of two eras.

Also Read| Vijay Deverakonda reveals 'World Famous Lover' will portray different shades of love

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, directed by Harish Vyas, features Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha in lead roles. The movie is based on the story of a homosexual boy and a lesbian girl who take a road trip which helps them discover love in friendship.

Hawayein

Hawayein is an upcoming Indian Hindi movie written and directed by Yogesh Vats, produced by Dr.Jogender Singh. It stars Bhavesh Kumar, Ester Noronha, Parikshit Sahni, and Kiran Kumar in the lead roles.

Also Read| Salman Khan searching for new faces for his upcoming movies?

World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is a South Indian romantic movie featuring Vijay Deverkonda. According to reports, this would be his last love story. The story revolves around all shades of love. The movie, touted to be an anthology, is bankrolled by K. A. Vallabah under his banner Creative Commercials. The movie starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Rashi Khanna, Catherine Teresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Also Read| Liam Hemsworth's upcoming web-series trailer 'Most Dangerous Game' looks highly promising

Trance

Trance is an upcoming Indian Malayalam language film directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed and written by Vincent Vadakkan. It features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, playing five stages of his character's life, along with an ensemble supporting cast of Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, and Gautham Menon.​

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu may own 2020 with these promising and gripping upcoming dramas

Image Source: Vijay Deverakonda and Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.