Vijay Deverakonda Reveals 'World Famous Lover' Will Portray Different Shades Of Love

Popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda recently hit headlines, after the actor revealed that Kranti Madhav's World Famous Lover would be his last love story. The actor shared this piece of information at the recently held trailer launch event of the upcoming movie. Reportedly, the actor is planning to break out from the mould of his lover boy image and is eager to dabble different movie genres. The announcement by Vijay Deverakonda was reportedly welcomed with a sad sigh. At the public event, he also revealed that World Famous Lover would have all shades of love.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Releases New Promo Of 'World Famous Lover', Introduces Gautam And Iza

World Famous Lover will have all shades of love

The trailer launch event of World Famous Lover that was reportedly hosted on February 7, 2020, in Hyderabad was a media galore. At the trailer launch, Vijay also talked about the upcoming film that will see him romancing four actors. He said that World Famous Lover will portray all shades of love with its story and narrative. The upcoming movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rashi Khanna, Catherine Teresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, will hit the screens on February 14, 2020. The movie touted to be an anthology is bankrolled by K. A. Vallabah under his banner Creative Commercials.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Becomes First Tollywood Star To Feature In Forbes India's 30 Under 30

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Reveals 'World Famous Lover' Will Be His Last Romantic Film, Know Why

Meanwhile, the actor is currently preparing for his role in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (as per media reports) in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of the Dear Comrade actor. As per the reports, the actor is working on attaining a ripped physique, for which he reportedly is going through a rigorous workout regime.

The upcoming movie will be co-produced by Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions and co-produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The upcoming movie will reportedly release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi respectively. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage, and the shoot will reportedly begin soon in Mumbai.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Pulls Off An 'Arjun Reddy' In 'World Famous Lover' Malayalam Trailer

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.