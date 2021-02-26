'Love It': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Zomato Wishing Him In 'Kabir Singh' Style

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday on Feb 25. As wishes were pouring in for the star, food delivery service app, Zomato took to their official Twitter handle and wished Shahid in a total filmy way. They shared Shahid Kapoor's angry young man still from his superhit flick, Kabir Singh, and wrote, "This is all of us when someone touches the food that we ordered". Replying to the same, Shahid Kapoorsaid that he loves it.

On February 26, Zomato shared Shahid Kapoor's still from Kabir Singh, where Kabir angrily calls his acquaintance from Preeti's hostel and asks "Kisne touch kiya usko" (who touched her). Sharing this picture, the food delivery service wished him a "Happy birthday". In no time, the tweet grabbed the actor's attention. He wrote:

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor extend birthday wishes for Shahid Kapoor

Netizens react

Fans and followers were quick to share their views on Shahid Kapoor's tweets. Zomato also commented on the actor's retweet. They wrote, "That was "Preety" cool of you!". One of the Twitter users added, "That was lit". Another fan commented, "Me when my biryani is delayed". Netizens also showered wishes on Shahid Kapoor's Twitter post. One of the fans' wishes read as "Hope you had a great great day filled w lots of love and people that you adore and ofc cake,lots and lots of cake :P Wish nothing but the very best for you, cute stuff. I love you". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

@zomatoin When #Kabirsingh came to know about the #biryani he ordered for preethi was Consumed by the delivery boy, Perfect reaction by #KabirSingh this is all of us when someone touches the food that we ordered. pic.twitter.com/dX7Eue8A92 — Sk_त्रिpathi. (@5c5b63bbcc5c48c) February 26, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 ooh ... I want to meet the guy who showed his creativity level here😂 — Vikram Thakur🗨️🇮🇳 (@vikram_thakur_) February 25, 2021

Wad wau wau wada wau wau wada wau ❤️🖤 — Yash Tiwari (@YashTiw57856302) February 26, 2021

Also Read | 'Love of my life': Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on 40th b'day, pens adorable note

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming sports drama Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Alongside Shahid, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Jersey will have a theatrical release on November 5, 2021.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor wishes Shahid Kapoor with a sweet note & throwback pics on his 40th birthday

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu posts quirky video wishing Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.