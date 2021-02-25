'Love Of My Life': Mira Rajput Wishes Shahid Kapoor On 40th B'day, Pens Adorable Note

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who turned 40 on February 25, received some sweet birthday wishes from his wife Mira Rajput. Mira and Shahid’s shenanigans have always been a hit among fans and the former leaves no stone unturned to document some on social media while sharing it with others. On Kabir Singh's famous actor’s birthday, Mira shared a mushy picture on Instagram while calling him “the love of her life.”

Mira Rajput wishes husband Shahid Kapoor

Giving a peck on Shahid's cheeks, Mira penned adorable birthday wishes while expressing the fact that she is more prudent than him and he is lucky that she does not shows off her skills. Captioning the picture, she wrote,

“I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you, baby.”

Apart from this, Mira shared another picture of her actor husband straight from the pool where he can be seen leaving the hearts fluttered with his looks while donning aviators and posing for the camera. Wishing him with success ahead, she wrote, “Shine on. Be one with the Light.” Recently during an Ask Me session on Instagram, Mira revealed some of the great and deep about the couple that really surprised the fans. One of the users asked Mira about who wins the argument amongst the two to which she replies “Me! Who else?. She was also asked about his ‘most annoying habit’ and ‘one thing she loves the most about him to which she responded and said, “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him.” Apart from

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sports drama Jersey. Apart from this, he is all set to make his digital debut with an upcoming untitled Amazon Original series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK Filled with Raj and DK’s trademark dark and wry humour, the series will mark the director duo’s new collaboration with Amazon Prime Video following the spectacular success of The Family Man.

