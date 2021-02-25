Sonam Kapoor Wishes Shahid Kapoor With A Sweet Note & Throwback Pics On His 40th Birthday

On Thursday, actor Sonam Kapoor wished Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of his 40th birthday with a sweet little note on Instagram. Sonam and Shahid were last seen together in Pankaj Kapur's romantic drama Mausam. Sharing throwback pictures, Sonam wrote, "The Harry to my Aayat. Wishing you nothing but happiness, Shahid. Stay shining in every mausam!". Here's a look at her post.

Sonam Kapoor shared some adorable throwback pictures that feature the duo in rare moments. Shahid's brother Ishan Khatter also wished the actor on Instagram, posting two throwback photos, one from recent years and another from their childhood. “Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday,” Ishaan wrote along with the photo. The post received a thumbs up from other celebs like Zoya Akhtar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Here's a look.

Shahid Kapoor's co-star in Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani also took to social media to wish the Jersey actor. She shared a funny BTS video from the promotions of Kabir Singh. In the video, he can be heard saying, 'Kabir is on a detox man". Along with the video, Kirara wrote, “Happppiest birthday SK! @shahidkapoor” followed by a heart emoji. Check it out below.

Credit: Kiara Alia Advani Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor on the work front

Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starred together in Pankaj Kapur's directorial debut, the 2011 romantic drama Mausam. The was a critical as well as a commercial failure.

Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in the sports drama Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer. The film will hit the theatres on November 5. He is also gearing up to make his digital debut with a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK. The as-yet-untitled show will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will return on the big screen with the action thriller Blind which is directed by Shome Makhija. The story is set in Scotland where a blind police officer (Sonam) goes in search of a dreaded serial killer. The film is expected to release in late 2021.

