Mira Rajput Reveals About A Childhood Incident That Gave Her The 'forehead Mark'

Bollywood celebrities are often seen holding ‘Ask me anything’ sessions on their social media handles, where they interact with their fans and answer many of their questions. They often end up revealing some interesting facts about themselves that were not known before. Mira Rajput has revealed one such secret in her recent interactive session on Instagram. She was asked about the small scar on her forehead and how she got it. Mira then revealed an incident from her childhood.

Mira Rajput reveals the reason behind her forehead scar

In her recent ‘Ask me anything’ session, fans used the opportunity to ask her all kinds of questions to Mira Rajput to get to know more about her. Out of the many questions that were asked to her was “How did you get the mark on your forehead”. She started her response by revealing that it was from an incident when she was only three years of age. She said that she was jumping on the bed “like all kids”, during which she fell. She hit her head on the corner of the bed, and that is the story behind her forehead mark.

While the mark is barely visible, her followers may have noticed the small mark on her forehead in many of her pictures that she has posted on social media in the past. She also answered other interesting questions in this Instagram session with witty responses, which were about her marriage with Shahid Kapoor, her family, personal interests and many more. She also talked about how she managed to lose weight after giving birth to her children.

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor back in 2015, and the two later became parents to two children - a boy and a girl. She has been quite active on social media and is often seen sharing tips with her followers about her own fitness routines and a healthy lifestyle. While Mira makes sure to keep her personal life away from the cameras, she does not shy away from opening up about herself from time to time.

