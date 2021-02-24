Mira Rajput Kapoor Predicts Future Of K-Beauty With Indian Twist, Prescribes Replacement

Mira Rajput Kapoor often takes to social media to share beauty tips with her Instagram family. On Wednesday, February 24, the celebrity wife candidly unveiled what she thinks about K-beauty. While doing so, Mira also gave a traditional replacement for K-Beauty adding an Indian twist to her beauty guide. Here’s everything that you need to know about Mira Rajput Kapoor’s recent beauty tip.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s replacement for K-Beauty

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira posted a blog that claimed K-beauty’s golden age is almost on the verge to come to an end. At such a time, the blog narrated what users can replace instead of K-Beauty’s product and regime and Mira had something to comment on it. According to her, an apt replacement for K-Beauty would be ‘A-Beauty’ aka Ayurvedic beauty.

The celebrity wife believes Ayurvedic beauty has always ‘inspired’ her. Moreover, she also went on to ‘prescribe’ her Indian beauty twist to all her Instagram followers. Check out the story shared by Mira Rajput below:

What exactly is K-beauty?

K-Beauty is an umbrella term for skin-care products which are derived in South Korea. The term is popular in South Korea, East Asia, South Asia and it focuses mainly on health, hydration while giving more emphasis on brightening effects. Rather than having layers of foundation, K-Beauty prefers to have a lengthy skincare routine with focuses more on toning and clarifying. Vivid natural ingredients are used in the creation of products under K-Beauty.

Mira Rajput’s Instagram success

Mira often keeps engaging and influencing her Instagram family with vivid content and IGTV videos. A few weeks ago, husband Shahid Kapoor expressed that he is extremely proud of his wife Mira’s Instagram success. For the unversed Mira enjoy a vast fan base of more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

As Mira Rajput was recently included in the top celebrity influencer list, husband Shahid Kapoor was overjoyed and praised his wife by sharing a sweet story. The Udta Punjab actor wrote, “Love you. So Proud”. Mira immediately reposted the story saying “Not without you my love”. Check it out below:

