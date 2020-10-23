Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Karamveer Special: Renuka Shahane To Accompany Phoolbasan Yadav

On the Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 this week, Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane will be accompanying Chhatisgarh’s Phoolbasan Yadav. The two will be seen together on the hot seat, along with host Amitabh Bachchan. A preview of the episode has been doing rounds on social media, where the Karamveer is seen speaking about her life and philanthropy.

Renuka Shahane to join Phoolbasan on KBC 12

Meet our Karamveer, Padma Shree Phoolbasan Yadav who helped countless women to stand up for themselves and fight for their rights. Watch her on #KBCKaramveer, this Friday at 9PM only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT @phoolbasanbai @renukash pic.twitter.com/hmiJMWUiOG — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 22, 2020

Chattisgarh’s Phoolbasan Yadav has been working for the empowerment of socially backward women of Chattisgarh. She works for women who are struggling with their present challenges and are trying to achieve self-empowerment. Phoolbasan Yadav serves as an inspiration for many. She will be sharing her story on KBC 12, tonight.

Also Read: 'KBC 12' Contestant Ashish Sharma Gets Stuck At Rs 3.2 Lakh Bar; Takes Home Rs 1.60 Lakh

The social worker helps women break the shackles of the male dominant society and makes them economically self-sufficient in various ways. She runs various self-help groups and creates employment opportunities for them. Apart from working for women, Phoolbasan Yadav also ensures there is proper sanitation and health facilities in the village. She was also the woman from the village who raised her voice against child marriage.

Also Read: KBC 12 Contestant Swapnil Chavhan Quit Show Due To This Question: Here's The Answer

She also takes steps to establish a Mahila Fauj in her village, where they run a de-addiction movement to keep a check on cases of domestic violence. This an important initiative since women from rural areas often fall prey to domestic violence after their husband consumes alcohol. So far, there are around 2 lakh women associated with the inspiring woman.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: When And Where To Watch The First Episode

Renuka Shahane is a popular Bollywood actor who is known for her movies from the 90s. She supports Phoolbasan Yadav and was equally inspired by the latter’s work. According to reports by SpotboyOye, after listening to Phoolbasan Yadav’s inspiring story, Renuka Shahane felt the need to contribute to society in a similar manner. She said that she is well-educated and feels bad because despite being educated she never thought of doing something like this. Renuka Shahane asked Phoolbasan Yadav to add another name to her women army and said, “mujhe bhi jod dijiye usme”(sic).

Also Read: 'KBC 12' Question That Runa Saha Could Not Answer And Had To Quit; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.