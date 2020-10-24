KBC Written Update Oct 23: Phool Basan Yadav And Renuka Shahane Win Rs 50 Lakh

The latest Kaun Banega Crorepati Karamveer episode, aired on October 23, 2020, featured Phool Basan Yadav who is a Padma Shree awardee. She is the founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti in Chattishgarh and was accompanied by actor Renuka Shahane on the show. Here's the KBC Written Update for the October 23 episode:

Padma Shree awardee Phool Basan Yadav is the founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti, which has been active for over 19 years now. The initiative takes care of the development of economically and socially backward women of Chhatisgarh, India. She was a part of the show along with Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane.

When Amitabh Bachchan welcomed her on the show, Phool Basan Yadav said that being on this platform feels like a dream. She went on to say how dedication and will power help you achieve everything and then thanked her Guru Dev. Read on to know the questions that Phool Basan Devi and Renuka Shahane attempted in the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.

Which of these words signifies the sound of a goat?

Which one of these is the name of Lord Shiva which means one who is easily pleased?

In which season are Rabi crops sown in India?

Which singer has sung this song?

Anandvan Ashram was established by Baba Amte mainly for the treatment of patients suffering from which disease?

Who is the director of this film?

Which deity is often depicted riding white elephant in pictures and sculptures?

One of the world's longest high altitude tunnels under the Rohtang Pass has recently been opened, after whom is this tunnel named?

Which Nari Shakti Puraskar is named after a ruler of the state of Malwa in the 18th century?

Which tree is this flower which is also the state tree of Chattisgarh and Jharkhand?

Is there no name of any magazine or newspaper started by Dr BR Abmedkar to protect Dalit rights?

Who was the first Indian cricketer to score a century in test cricket?

The title of Govind Nihalani's film Ardhya Satya is inspired by a poem by which Marathi poet who is also included in the film?

Which one of these was an environmentalist who is known to fight and raise voice against illegal mining in his state Himachal Pradesh?

The duo answered the 13th question correctly and took home Rs 50,00,000 being the first ones to win this big an amount.

