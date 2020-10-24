KBC Written Update Oct 23: Phool Basan Yadav And Renuka Shahane Win Rs 50 Lakh

Quick links:
The latest Kaun Banega Crorepati Karamveer episode, aired on October 23, 2020, featured Phool Basan Yadav who is a Padma Shree awardee. She is the founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti in Chattishgarh and was accompanied by actor Renuka Shahane on the show. Here's the KBC Written Update for the October 23 episode:
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 22: Jay Dhonde And Ramkishan Kabra Take Home Rs. 3,20,000
Padma Shree awardee Phool Basan Yadav is the founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti, which has been active for over 19 years now. The initiative takes care of the development of economically and socially backward women of Chhatisgarh, India. She was a part of the show along with Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane.
Also REad: KBC Written Update Oct 21, 2020: Farhat Naz Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh
When Amitabh Bachchan welcomed her on the show, Phool Basan Yadav said that being on this platform feels like a dream. She went on to say how dedication and will power help you achieve everything and then thanked her Guru Dev. Read on to know the questions that Phool Basan Devi and Renuka Shahane attempted in the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 20:Ankita Singh Wins 12.5L, Farhat Naz Becomes Roll-over Contestant
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 9: Mrinalika Dubey Takes Home Rs. 25 Lakhs, Highest Of Season
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.