Madhuri Dixit Wishes 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' Co-actor Renuka Shahane On Birthday; See Post

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak queen, Madhuri Dixit Nene who has shared screen space with actress Renuka Shahane in super hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, recently penned birthday wish for the veteran actress. Renuka Shahane who ringed in her 54th birthday on October 7, received a beautiful set of wishes from Madhuri. The Kalank actress took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback video on social media where the two versatile actresses can be seen dancing on the track Lo Chali Main from the same film.

Madhuri Dixit's birthday wishes for Renuka Shahane

The video seems to be from the old times when the two bonded over on the shooting set of the film Bucket List together. In the small clip, the two grooves on the track Lo Chali Main from their film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Madhuri who seems to be missing on the steps is seen learning and copying it from Renuka. Madhuri captioned the video and wrote that both the actresses have a lot of memories together that will last forever. Starting from HAHK to Bucket List, according to Madhuri, it's always been a fun experience spending time with Renuka.

We have a lot of memories together that will last forever. From HAHK to Bucket List it's always been a fun experience spending time with you. I wish you a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead @renukash 😘🎂 pic.twitter.com/AFI7VaNgBX — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 7, 2020

Recently the film Hum Aapke Hia Koun completed 26 years of its release. Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane took to social media on the special day to celebrate their all-time blockbuster film. Sharing a photo of herself with co-star Salman Khan, and a poster of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Then and now! Can’t believe it’s been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories and hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene. Thanks to everyone for watching and enjoying the film even today. Many many thanks and loads of love.” The story of the film revolves around Prem (Salman Khan) who meets his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law, Nisha (Madhuri Dixit), and the two fall in love. However, fate has other plans for the lovers when Nisha's sister unexpectedly dies and she is expected to marry Rajesh.

Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝 pic.twitter.com/Rp07h3Pfiu — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2020

