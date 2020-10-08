Avinash Kharshikar Passes Away At Age 74; Actor Renuka Shahane Offers Condolences

Avinash Kharshikar has passed away at the age of 74 at his residence. The actor was one of the most prominent actors of the Indian film industry. Renuka Shahane took to social media to offer her condolences on the passing away of the veteran actor. Fans of the star were grieved as they too joined in the condolences messages for the now-departed film star.

Avinash Kharshikar passes away at age 74, actors offer condolences

Actor Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to expresses her condolences for actor Avinash Kharshikar. She wrote that the actor has passed away and that she is quite sad about it. She then offered him prayers before ending the tweet she posted. Fans were shocked by this news and expressed their condolences in the comments section as well. Fans reminisced the old films of the actor and praised his work in the comments section as well. A number of people were shocked by the death of the actor and thus even actor Siddharth Jadhav expressed his condolences for the late actor.

अविनाश खर्शीकरची दुःखद exit 🙏🏽🙏🏽

ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) October 8, 2020

Another prominent Marathi actor took to his Twitter to write about the death of Avinash Kharshikar. He wrote that the veteran actor and legend died of a heart attack. Thus Siddharth Jadhav offered his condolences to the late actor's family. He also ended his tweet by mentioning the words “Avi kaka” by thus paying his final tribute to him.

Translation: Veteran actor Avinash Kharshikar dies of a heart attack... A heartfelt tribute

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Avinash Kharshikar died on Thursday around 10:30 am. The actor was rushed to Bethany Hospital in Thane after he suffered a heart attack at his residence. His son in law confirmed the news and also informed that he will be performing the final rites. Actor Avinash Kharshikar was a prominent actor in the Marathi industry and began his journey in 1978 with the film Bandiwan Me Ya Sansari.

He also garnered tremendous appreciation through the plays he worked in throughout his career. He was especially known for the comedic acts he performed in films. He gained maximum attention due to his work with comedy in films. This also led him to work with industry greats like Ashok Saraf and the late Laxikanth Berde.

