Loved Katrina Kaif's Performance In 'Malang Song'? Here's How She Prepared For It

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif essayed the role of an acrobat in the film Dhoom 3. She not only managed to impress the audience with her dance performance in the song Kamli but also blew their minds away with her special acrobat performance in the song Malang. Katrina Kaif turned an acrobat for the special song and underwent special training to nail her performance. Take a look at some glimpses of Katrina Kaif's special acrobat training sessions.

Here's how Katrina Kaif turned an acrobat

Katrina Kaif underwent a special acrobat training session for her performance in Malang. The video started with the latter warming up for the session. Along with Katrina Kaif, actor Aamir Khan also underwent gruelling training sessions. An Aerial hoop was set up for Katrina Kaif’s special training. The Aerial Hoop is a circular steel apparatus suspended from the ceiling. The aerial hoop on which Katrina Kaif was seen practising is also known as Lyra, Aerial ring or Cerceau.

World-renowned Cirque Du Soleil performers were called in to train the actor. As the trainers trained Katrina Kaif, she made them proud by perfecting her skills on the loop. As mentioned in the video, it normally takes a minimum of 2 years of Intensive training to become an acrobat, but Katrina Kaif managed to learn it in a matter of weeks.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, And Others Who Can Be Part Of 'A Star Is Born' Hindi Remake

Apart from the Aerial loop, Katrina kaif also took Aerial training for Aerial silks. Performers generally climb the suspended fabric without the use of safety lines. Katrina Kaif who nailed her performance in Malang managed looked like a skilled performer as she practised with her trainer. Generally, skilled performers do not use any harness or safety net while performing for the audience. Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan too did not use any safety net or harnesses while filming.

Also Read: This Day That Year September 14: Katrina Kaif Turns Photographer & Other Major Events

Dhoom 3

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film Dhoom 3 starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. It was the third instalment of the Dhoom series. Aamir Khan played a double role in the film and was seen as an antagonist. Katrina Kaif played the character of his assistant in the film, as well as his love interest.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture In Swimsuit; Preity Zinta Calls Her A 'hottie'

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Spotted Talking To A Tailor, Fans Admire Her 'simplicity'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.