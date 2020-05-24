'Loved & Pampered' Sis Shraddha Kapoor Showers Love On 'amazing Bros'; See Throwback Pic

Luv Ka The End actor Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to profess her love for her 'amazing bros' on the occasion of Brothers Day on Sunday. The actor shared throwback pictures from her childhood where she can be seen dressed in adorably cute outfits along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and other cousins. She wrote in the caption, "Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros! @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma @sikandarkharbanda @nanaksarin @sarinonkar Sunny bhaiya & Sushant 💜"

Have a look:

The actor who is quarantined in Mumbai with her family has also been reading books, cooking, and keeping herself occupied at home by doing some or other activity. Apart from this, she has also been raising awareness about the ongoing pandemic and urging her fans to stay indoors. Shraddha Kapoor is also a proud pet parent and a vocal proponent of animal rights.

Back in April, she had shared a long message on social media in which she compared quarantine and self-isolation to animals trapped in cages. She tried to make her fans empathize with caged animals to spread awareness about the downsides of animal captivity in zoos. Shraddha Kapoor shared a very similar post supporting the #lockdownzoos initiative. In one of her posts, she asked her fans to correlate their lockdown experience with caged animals.

Shraddha Kapoor spoke about the feeling of anxiety that people have been facing as a result of being 'caged' indoors amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She then asked her fans how they would feel if they were separated from their families and caged. Shraddha Kapoor added that animals have feelings just like us and that they needed the right to freedom. The actor further stated that she wanted to lend her voice to the voiceless and support all the animals who were caged in zoos and kept in captivity.

Alongside her lengthy message, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a video in which she spoke from the point of view of a caged animal. Shraddha Kapoor, in the persona of a caged zoo animal, revealed how she spent each day of her life. The actor tried to correlate the life of a caged animal to that of people living in quarantine. Shraddha Kapoor even shared a Hindi version of the message and video.

Have a look:

