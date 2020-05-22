Shraddha Kapoor Fans Get Creative With New Fan Edits And Movie Suggestions; See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor fans are testing their creativity by making interesting edits for the actress. The pictures either suggest future wishes of fans or simply the aesthetics of the actress. The pictures got a lot of attention on the microblogging site Twitter. Check out some amazing edits from fans of Shraddha Kapoor here

For people who love a good mix of aesthetics and Shraddha Kapoor

One fan of Shraddha Kapoor posted several pictures with beautiful aesthetic edits of the actress. The pictures were sombre but had hues or light-toned colours. The best out of all the picture is the one where Shraddha Kapoor is wearing the flower tiara. Shraddha Kapoor’s close-up pictures were edited by the fan in monotone as well as distressed filters.

For people who will love a new Shraddha Kapoor fan suggested a movie

Another fan-edited Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures with Varun Dhawan’s picture. The fan suggested a movie by the name ‘Tum Hi Ho’, a popular track from one of Shraddha Kapoor’s film Aashiqui 2. The picture suggested Varun Dhawan be her love interest in the film. Furthermore, the picture also established a cold theme suggesting at a melodrama genre for the film. The same fan suggested another film with the help of an edit, ‘The Prince Wants Her’. By the looks of the fan-made poster, the film seems to be a romantic drama of a prince and his kingdom.

For fans who want a Hindi version of Twilight

Shraddha Kapoor fans took it one step ahead with more suggestions. One of which was the Hindi version of Twilight franchise. This film as well will star Varun Dhawan as per the fan edit. The same fan suggested another edit in which Shraddha Kapoor will star with her former co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor and Dhawan in a film by the name My Princess. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor will act as Alexa as per the edit.

The edits that were shared not only contained Shraddha Kapoor’s suggestions but also Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra’s suggestions with Varun Dhawan. The fans who shared the pictures received several reactions from their followers, while some were astounded at the amount of creativity involved. However, fans are making the best of their quarantine time with these edits.

