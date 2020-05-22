Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Rock On 2' Was Majorly Shot In Shillong; Learn More Trivia

Shraddha Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010 with a small role, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Shraddha was loved and received a lot of support from fans for her movies like Aashiqui 2. Some of her other popular and adored movies include Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho.

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor starred in the movie Rock On 2. It is an Indian musical-drama film that was directed by Shujaat Saudagar. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were credited for the music of the film. Rock On 2 is the sequel of the 2008 film, Rock On!!, which stars Arjun Rampal, Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Shashank Arora, and Prachi Desai, in lead roles. Here are some unknown and interesting facts about the film to know about.

Here are some interesting facts about the film Rock On 2

The "2" in the title, Rock On 2 is stylized with the sign of the horns, with the two extended fingers representing "2".

The film was shot in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

One of the lead actors, Prachi Desai had to chop her long hair into a cute bob to reprise and impress her character for this movie, Rock On 2.

Unlike Rock On!! (2008), the title of this film doesn't have the double exclamation marks - "!!"

It is observed that Shraddha Kapoor sang three songs for the film, Rock On 2.

The film, Rock On 2 had released when demonetisation was announced in India and hence had to suffer losses at the box-office.

Rock On 2 was on multi-starrer film starring actors like Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli and Arjun Rampal. After the humongous success of Farhan Akhtar's Rock On in 2008, the makers of the film came back with its sequel in 2016 titled Rock On 2. Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a musician in the musical drama with an ensemble cast. Shraddha Kapoor's look in the movie was highly appreciated by audiences.

