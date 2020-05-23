Shraddha Kapoor: Times When The 'Baaghi Actor Promoted Her Films Fiercely On Social Media

Social media is an important platform for any actor to promote their films, as one can reach up to up to millions of people at the same time. In fact, the concept of Bollywood actors promoting their films on social media platforms is not something new. Over the past few years, celebs have left no stone unturned in promoting their film on various platforms.

Be it English, Hindi films or OTT originals, social media promotions are the need of the hour, as the world is digitalising more and with each passing day. Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is not averse to the trend. The stunner has time and again promoted her movies on social media fiercely. The Aashiqui 2 star is quite active on various social media platforms as well. So let us take a look at times Shraddha promoted her films on social media unabashedly.

Times when Shraddha Kapoor promoted her films through social media

Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's last release was Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action flick with some intense action sequences. The gorgeous actor, on a regular basis, shared posts of her Insta handle related to Baaghi 3. Be it sharing her look in the film, the launch of a new song, or poster, she did it all.

Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor's first release for the year 2020 was Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. Street Dancer 3D was one of the most awaited films of the year, as the cast and crew of ABCD 2 were back with a new story in the form of Street Dancer 3D. As the name suggests Street Dancer 3D is a story about street dancers and issues surrounding them. On multiple occasions, SK shared posts on her social media to promote the film.

Chhichhore

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor featured in comedy-drama by Nitesh Tiwari titled Chhichhore. A fun flick with an enormous ensemble cast. The Saaho actor updated her fans about her whereabouts from the film's trailer launch till its world tv premiere. Chhichhore turned out to be a magnanimous success at the box-office and crossed the enviable 200 crores mark in no time. Shraddha and Sushant's chemistry in the film was highly lauded by the audiences.

Sahoo

When news about Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead in Sujeeth's Saaho came out, her fans were thrilled that Kapoor would share screen space with Baahubali superstar Prabhas. The pretty actor promoted Saaho on all her social media handles relentlessly. Every other day the glamourous actor would post something new related to the film. But despite all the efforts, Saaho tanked at the box-office. However, audiences loved Shradhha Kapoor and Prabhas's chemistry on celluloid.

