Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Brother's Day With A Throwback 'fam-jam' Picture

Shraddha Kapoor, recently took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture on her social media to celebrate Brother's Day. The Baaghi actress shared a throwback picture of her family in Delhi while commemorating the special day. In the adorable family picture, the actress can be seen posing with her brothers and parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure.

Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback picture to celebrate Brother's Day

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared an old picture from her archives which is just dripping love. In the picture, a cute little Shraddha can be seen striking a pose with her cousins, Sikandar Kharbanda, Nanak Sarin, Onkar Sarin, her father Shakti Kapoor, her mother Shivangi, and Shraddha’s aunt Renu Kapoor.

This is not it, the actress even shared another picture on her Instagram page while posing in the midst of her brothers. In the picture, Shraddha looks cute in a pink-colored top which she teams up with pink pants and a sleeveless jacket. In another pic, which is from Shraddha's childhood, the little one can be seen wearing a blue coloured frock as she looks on while her brothers play. She looks cute as a button as he sports a black tika on her forehead and you cannot help but go aww over her childhood pic.

The actress who is quarantined in Mumbai with her family has also been reading books, cooking, and keeping herself occupied at home by doing some or other activity. Apart from this, she has also been raising awareness about the ongoing pandemic and urging her fans to stay indoors. Apart from this, the Street Dancer 3D actress has been raising her voice against animal cruelty. She has been urging her fans to not abandon pets and take good care of them amid the lockdown. Shraddha also shared a poem on her social media recently from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside of zoos. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha is reported to team up with Ranbir Kapoor for ace filmmaker Luv Ranjan's upcoming project.

