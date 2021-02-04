Loved Urmila Matondkar In 'Kaun?' Here Are Other Thriller Movies To Watch

Urmila Matondkar has often been praised by the critics for her acting and dancing skills. She made her Bollywood debut as a child actress in the critically acclaimed film Masoom. During the course of her vast career, Matondkar has portrayed a variety of characters, she rose to fame playing the character Mili in Ram Gopal Varma's blockbuster movie Rangeela.

Urmila Matondkar's movies include a long list of critical and commercial successes like Satya, Khoobsurat, Bhoot, Tehzeeb, Pinjar and more. The Rangeela actress' movie Kaun? was a critically acclaimed psychological suspense thriller film directed by Ram Gopal Varma and even after 2 decades, remains a popular movie among fans who follow the thriller-horror genre. Urmila Matondkar's movies include quite a few more thrillers like that. Here's our list of movies like Kaun?

Movies like Kaun

1) Jungle

Jungle is a survival thriller film starring Suniel Shetty, Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The film revolves around the characters of Khan and Matondkar who are in love and have decided to tell their parents so they can get married. However, the family decides to go on a Jungle Safari trip and as a result, chaos ensues. The movie is a collection of suspense, drama and action all in one, and makes for good entertainment. The ensemble cast of the film received positive reviews upon release and was declared a box office hit. The film was produced and directed by veteran director Ram Gopal Varma. Check out a popular song from the movie below.

2) Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is a romantic thriller film starring Fardeen Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Sonali Kulkarni in lead roles. Urmila Matondkar plays the character of Ria who falls in love with Khan's character Jai who is already married to Geeta played by Sonali Kulkarni. The movie revolves around the one-sided adoration that Ria feels for Jai to the point of mental instability. The film is mainly known for Matondkar's remarkable performance of an obsessed lover. The movie is quite eventful as it keeps one gripped to their seat wondering what will happen next. The film was a critical and commercial success and, was directed by Rajat Mukherjee. Check out a popular scene from the movie below.

3) Deewangee

Deewangee is a psychological thriller film which stars Akshaye Khanna and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles, while Ajay Devgn plays the role of the antagonist. The film revolves around the relationship between the 3 characters with Devgn's character suffering from Dissociative identity disorder, which is also more commonly known as multiple personality disorder where the person usually has two or more distinct identities. The movie is suspenseful and scary right until the last scene. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was critically acclaimed with Devgn receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal of an antagonist for the first time. Check out a promo from the film below.

4) Ek Hasina Thi

Ek Hasina Thi is a neo-noir thriller film starring Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Urmila Matondkar plays the role of Sarika who soon falls in love with Saif Ali Khan's character, Karan. The film shows how Sarika, a completely normal and innocent girl, is intentionally framed by Karan who secretly works for the 'underworld'. The change in the motives and morals of Sarika that ensues after this realization which she has in prison is one of the high points of this movie. The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and is considered one of the best works of Urmila Matondkar, Saif Ali Khan and director Sriram Raghavan. Check out a trailer from the film below.

5) Bas Ek Pal

Bas Ek Pal is a romantic crime thriller film which stars Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles, with Jimmy Sheirgill, Rehaan Engineer and Yashpal Sharma in supporting roles. The film shows the interactions between the characters played by the entire cast and how it leads to Suri's character being sent to prison. Once out of prison with the help of Juhi Chawla's character, the entire mystery of the chaos begins to unfold. The movie is entertaining till the very end and was especially praised for its music composition. The movie was directed by Onir. Check out a popular song from the movie below.

