Urmila Matondkar Celebrates Her Dog Romeo's Birthday, Shares Beautiful Note

Veteran actor Urmila Matondkar, who took a break from her acting career and joined politics, is quite active on her social media. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of her dog, Romeo and wish him on his birthday. The 46-year-old actress shared a small expressive note. Earlier, her Instagram was hacked and she even lodged an official complaint.

Urmila Matondkar's family

Urmila Matondkar's family consists of her husband Mohsin Akhtar and three dogs, Romeo, Stud and Laila. Unfortunately, the actor lost her Rottweiler, Stud, six months ago. She took to her Instagram to share a goofy picture with her dog, Romeo. As Romeo celebrates his birthday, the actor penned down a beautiful note.

In the picture, Urmila can be seen wearing teal blue saree and her dog is licking her face. The comment section is filled with heart emoticons. The caption reads, "When you want to learn to be happy in life just because life is beautiful..Romeo can teach you that in a jiffy Happy Birthday Romeo ðŸ¶ðŸŒŸ

My little rockstar" Have a look :

On the other hand, Urmila's husband, Mohsin also took to his Instagram to share a snap of their dog, Romeo. In the picture, Romeo can be seen sitting on a chair, obediently. Have a look at the picture:

Urmila Matondkar's dog has taken over her Instagram as the actress shares various pictures with them. A few days ago, she shared a picture with Stud and wrote an emotional note of how the family misses him. In the picture, Urmila can be seen wearing slate grey jeans and white turtle neck while pairing it up with a beanie. She is seen hugging her dog. The caption reads, "Six months since we lost you.. miss you every single day..no one n nothing can replace you n your love.. miss you" Have a look:

The actor adopted three dogs and is usually seen sharing their pictures on social media. One of her beautiful snaps is the one in which her dogs were sitting together on the floor and were all dressed up. She shared the picture with her fans. The caption reads, "All dressed up for the current weather..ready to go #Romeo #Stud #Laila Take care folks". Have a look :

