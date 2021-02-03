Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush' Set In Goregaon Catches Fire On Muhurat Day

On February 2, a major fire broke out at the sets of Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas-starrer Adipurush in Mumbai. The incident took place on the sets at a Goregaon studio, Mumbai. So far, no injuries have been reported. It is said that the incident happened due to a short circuit and the entire chroma set up went into ashes. On the other hand, it is also reported that Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas were not present on the set when the fire broke out.

Adipurush's set catches fire

Adipurush sets in Mumbai catch fire

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla also confirmed in its report that it happened due to a short circuit. However, it eventually came under control. Within a few minutes, a fire brigade was spotted on the sets. Post lunch, a bystander saw fire flakes outside the studio.

Early on the day, director Om Raut shared the pictures from the muhurat. The first picture was of the clapboard in focus, and the second was of the clapboard kept in front of the idol. Raut wrote along with it, “#Adipurush muhurat” followed by a series of hashtags and tagging people and banners that are on-board the project. On the other hand, Prabhas had also announced that the upcoming movie has gone on floors. He shared the logo poster of the film that had "Aarambh" (begins) written under the title.

Last month, the team of Adipurush started rolling with motion capture. Speaking on the same, producer Prasad Sutar had said, “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embark on this journey with Bhushanji.”

The Om Raut directorial will be a period drama adapted from the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas will play the role of Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist, the demon king Raavan aka Lankesh. As of now, the details of the rest of the cast, including the female lead, are under the wraps.

