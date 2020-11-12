Priyanka Chopra Clocks In 16 Years Of 'Aitraaz' With A Throwback Video; Watch

Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to share a throwback video from her film Aitraaz as it clocked in 16 years in the movie industry. Along with the video, the actor also penned a long note describing the movie and her character in the film. She went on to reveal how close the film is to her heart. Fans were quick to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to share a one-minute video where she shared a glimpse of her film Aitraaz that completed 16 years in the industry. In the video, the actor shared snippets from the film that show her character as Sonia Roy. She also shared a few seconds from an interview where she spoke about her character in the film. She said that she played the role of a sexual predator and initially was not quite okay doing it. Later the director told her that her character is like that and she has to be unapologetic about it.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a long note about the film. She wrote, “2004, one year into being an actor, I played Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz”. She also added that this was by far the boldest part she had taken on, which was a big risk at the time since I was very new in the film business.

She also went on to thank director Abbas-Mustan for his teachings, she wrote, “I will forever be grateful to the dynamic director duo of Abbas-Mustan, not only for trusting such a relative newcomer like me for this role but for also understanding my inhibitions and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of”. Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor posted the video online, fans and netizens went onto flood the comment section with heaps of praise and congratulatory wishes. The post also received several likes. Some of the users commented on all things nice as they praised the video. While the other one went on to laud the film. Check out a few comments below.

About Aitraaz

Helmed by Abbas-Mastan, the film Aitraaz released on November 12, 2004. The film is a drama, romance, thriller film that stars Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie revolves around a man who is accused by his former lover of sexual assault and he has to prove his innocence to regain his reputation. Fans and netizens lauded Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz.

