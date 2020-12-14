Lucky Ali's Impromptu 'O Sanam' Performance Mesmerises Fans, Know About His Net Worth

A video of Lucky Ali crooning O Sanam in Goa has gone viral on social media after the singer gave an impromptu performance on the request of fans there. The singer has a massive fan base and a career that spans over four decades. Here is information about Lucky Ali’s net worth as he continues to win hearts of people with his melodious voice.

Lucky Ali's net worth in 2020

According to Idolnetworth.com, Lucky Ali’s net worth is $6 million. This sum, when converted to INR amount to a sum of over Rs 44 crores.

Lucky Ali's income

The major source of income for Lucky Ali is his career in the music industry. The actor also earns money by appearing in events and functions.

Early career

Born on September 19, 1958, Lucky Ali is a playback singer, songwriter and actor. He is the son of popular Indian comedian and performer Mehmood Ali. Lucky Ali’s mother, Mahelaka was the sister of actor Meena Kumari. The birth name of Lucky Ali is Maqsood Mahmood Ali and he has five kids with three wives.

Lucky Ali sang his first song in a film Dushman Duniya Ka which also starred his younger brother Manzoor. However, Lucky Ali’s debut album in the Indian music industry was Sunoh. The album established him as a singer and won Lucky Ali a number of awards.

Lucky Ali emerged as a leading singer in Indipop during the period. The singer became famous for his distinctive music style and also for his untrained voice. This untrained voice element was the leading reason why he emerged as a leading figure in Indipop.

Lucky Ali's songs for Bollywood

While Lucky Ali relelased a number of albums as a solo singer over the years, he has had an eventful career in Bollywood. The singer debuted with the song Nasha Nasha in the film, Dushman Duniya Ka. He went on to sing in Hrithik Roshan’s film, Kaho Na..Pyaar Hai in which he has sung Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Lucky Ali has also dipped his toes in acting. He first appeared in Chote Nawab in 1962. He has also acted in Yeh Hai Zindagi, Humare Tumharee, Trikala, and Kaante among others.

Lucky Ali has won the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the Screen Awards. His songs have stayed on the MTV Asia Charts in the top three for 60 weeks.

O Sanam

O Sanam released in the year 1996 and is from the album Sunoh. The song had made him very popular back in the day and is still loved by a number of fans of the singer. Watch the latest video of Lucky Ali crooning the song in Goa in the video is doing the rounds on social media.

Disclaimer: The above Lucky Ali's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

