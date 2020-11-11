'Ludo' Makers Release A New Snippet From The Song 'Meri Tum Ho'; Watch

The makers of the film Ludo have released yet another snippet from the Meri Tum Ho song. The song was released a few days ago and featured interesting snippets from the film. The four characters of the film Ludo could be seen in their blissful elements in the song. The new snippet of the Meri Tum Ho song features some sweet moments shared between Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma who plays the young girl from the film.

'Ludo' makers release a blissful snippet from the song "Meri Tum Ho"

As the video begins, Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma can be seen moving over a bridge and the scene later cuts to both of them fishing. The lush greenery around them and the water beneath them as they try to catch fish creates a blissful moment. The voice of Jubin Nautiyal helps to perfectly capture the essence of the beautiful moments that were shared between Abhishek’s character and Inayat's character from the film.

As the clip proceeds further, Abhishek Bachchan who has seemingly abducted the girl, as per the trailer, can be seen bonding with her as he teaches her to catch a fish. The characters both wear similar-looking clothes which add to the beauty of that particular scene.

Further in the clip, the girl can be seen hurt in one leg as she paces through a field. Abhishek Bachchan later carries her on his shoulders and moves forward as the song is played in the background. Later, the two seemingly have a gala time as they walk behind a herd of sheep. Inayat Verma seems unfazed by the abduction, enjoys every moment with Abhishek Bachchan’s character while he seems quite aloof throughout the scenes.

According to the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan plays a character who abducts the young girl but fails to instil fear in the little one. Thus, a cute bond forming between them can be witnessed through the new snippet uploaded by the makers. Meri Tum Ho has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Ash King and is available online. The full video of the song currently has over 6 million views at the time of this writing.

