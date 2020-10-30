Rajkummar Rao Preps Fans To Experience The Feeling Called ‘Forever’; Shares Song's Poster

As Rajkummar Rao is all excited for his upcoming Netflix movie, Ludo, he recently shared details about one of Ludo songs. He also revealed the name of the song through his social media. Let us take a look at what actor Rajkummar Rao has shared on his social media.

Hardum Humdum Song

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of the upcoming song from his movie Ludo on Netflix. The actor shared the details of the entire Ludo cast and stated in the caption to get ready to experience the feeling called ‘Forever’. He stated in the caption that their new Hardum Humdum song from Netflix’s Ludo will be released soon.

Many fans got excited to know about his upcoming song and they reacted to this news by flooding the comment area with heart and fire emojis. See how the fans got excited to know about the release of Rajkummar Rao’s Hardum Humdum song.

Netflix Originals ‘Ludo’

The movie Ludo is a story about four people whose lives are traversed by certain events around them. The makers had also released a song recently, ‘Aabaad Barbaad’, by Arijit Singh and as it already made it to the playlist of the audiences, they are all set to release Hardum Humdum song. Ludo was earlier scheduled to release in April but due to the COVID pandemic, it was postponed. Now, Ludo has been slated to release on November 12, 2020.



Ludo Cast

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the other Ludo cast members include Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Asha Negi, Paritosh Tripathi, Pearle Manney, Inayat Verma, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Bhanu Uday and Shalini Vats. The movie is written, directed and co-produced by Anurag Basu. Other producers of Ludo are Bhushan Kumar, Tani Basu, Krishnan Kumar, and Divya Khosla Kumar. The music of the movie has been given by Pritam.



Rajkummar Rao’s latest

Apart from Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in movies like Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, and Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana. The actor will also be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do which is a sequel to the movie Badhaai Ho.

