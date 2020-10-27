Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur In Ahmed Khan's Next?

Aditya Roy Kapur, who had made his Bollywood debut with Lodon Dreams (2009), is a household name today. Having been in the industry, the actor has successfully made a huge fanbase for himself. Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s action drama, opposite the Dil Bechara debutant, Sanjana Sanghi. Read further ahead to know more about Ahmed Khan's new movie that has Aditya and Sanjana as the lead pair.

Sanjana Sanghi to cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur was earlier going to be seen in his upcoming action thriller drama, Ek Villian 2. However, according to reports from Pinkvilla, the actor has opted out of the movie and has signed another action movie. The movie that Aditya Roy Kapur has recently signed is a big-budget project under Ahmed Khan’s production and has been titled, Om. While Aditya Roy Kapur has already started his preparation for the character and is working on getting a particular body prototype to suit his character well, there have been many rumours about who will be the leading lady in the movie.

According to reports from the same entertainment daily, a source has confirmed the development. The source has said that Ahmed Khan (producer) was looking for a young Gen-Y actor who would not only look great opposite Aditya Roy Kapur but also be a fresh pairing on-screen. The source revealed that many names were discussed and approached, but eventually, they have locked Sanjana Sanghi for the upcoming movie.

Sanjana Sanghi is cast to play Aditya Roy Kapur’s love interest in the movie that also has several action scenes in it. The upcoming movie, Om, is being made as an adrenaline-pumping high-octane action movie, with the trademark stamp of Ahmed Khan. The producer was very impressed with Aditya Roy Kapur's performance in Malang (2020) and loved Sanjana Sanghi's nuanced character in the Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial, Dil Bechara (2020). The source finally revealed that when the cast of the upcoming movie sat for the narration, Ahmed Khan felt that Sanjana Sanghi suits the character to the T, and she has already signed on the dotted line. The rest of the Om cast is yet to be confirmed. Sanjana Sanghi's new movie is yet to announce its official release date.

