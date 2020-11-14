'Ludo' to get a sequel; Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar make announcement days after release

Anurag Basu returned to the big screen after almost three years with Ludo, that hit the screens this week. And the filmmaker now has plans for multiple ventures in the near future. Days after Ludo hit the screens, it has been confirmed that one of these projects will be the sequel of Ludo, for which he is collaborating with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar.

Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar to collaborate for Ludo 2 and more

Ludo received largely positive reviews, with numerous celebrities hailing it.

Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar have decided to partner over multiple projects, one of them being the sequel of Ludo. The duo shared a common interest in being passionate to create fascinating stories

In a statement, Basu said, "While working on Ludo with Bhushanji it was an easy and smooth collaboration on cinema which we both are passionate about. I am glad that we have more projects we plan to jointly work towards and create fascinating stories," filmmaker Anurag Basu said.

Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying, "Anurag Dada is one of the finest filmmakers in the country and has done a superlative job with Ludo.He has many mind-blowing story ideas I am keen on collaborating with him for one of which is Ludo 2. We will soon make an official announcement of our next film once everything is finalised."

Ludo

Ludo hit Netflix on November 12. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Pearle Manney, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a dark comedy and traced four separate stories, getting merged in quirky ways

