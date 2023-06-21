Lust Stories 2: Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Blur The Boundaries Of Infidelity In Trailer

The second season of Lust Stories is all set to launch on OTT platform Netflix. Prior to the June 29 release, the makers released the trailer of the anthology series, on Wednesday. Like the first season, the second season too in an anothology of four short films. This time around, the four stories are directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Amit R Sharma, respectively.

3 things you need to know

The first season of Lust Stories was released in 2018.

It was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

Season 2 of Lust Stories stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur and Tillotama Shome in major roles.

Leading the conversation on taboo topics

All four films of Lust Stories 2 will be addressing difficult conversations around the seemingly taboo topic of sexuality and its expression. While the previous installment had a serious tone to the narrative, the second season tells the tales of passion and romance peppered with quirkiness. From the dialogues to the background score, one can gather that this season tilts more towards the humorous side of sexual expression.

(Neena Gupta in Lust Stories 2. Image: Youtube screen grab from trailer)

The trailer begins with Neena Gupta comparing passion to a volcano, likening one's body to Mt. Fuji. She suggests that her granddaughter take a "test drive" before marriage by being physically intimate with her potential husband. The rest of the narrative deals with the troubles that ensue because of this suggestion. In the second story, Kajol's on-screen spouse (Kumud Mishra) is shown to have feelings for the couple's housekeeper. He is really disappointed when Kajol finds a replacement.

Questioning traditional morals and conservatism

Tillotama Shome, on the other hand, plays a character who discovers her housekeeper, Amruta Subhash, sleeping with a delivery man. The boss and the employee later shame each other about their lack of traditional morals. The anthology's concluding film, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, sees Vijay’s character breaking into the house of his former flame. However, she refuses to be physically intimate with him because he's married.

Like the first installment, Lust Stories 2 is also produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 29.

