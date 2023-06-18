Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Tease Intense Chemistry In Lust Stories 2 With New Photoshoot

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are confirmed to be dating. They will also be featuring together for the first time in the upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2, set to stream on June 29. The lovebirds came together for a photoshoot and teased their chemistry in the film.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah and Vijay fell in love while shooting for Lust Stories 2.

The lovebirds wore coordinated outfits in their latest photos.

After getting snapped by the paparazzi out and about in Mumbai, the couple posed for their first photoshoot.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma come together for photo shoot after making it official

Tamannaah shared several pictures from the photoshoot in which the newest couple in the industry were seen posing in style. The Jee Karda actress could be seen in an all-black pantsuit and accessorised her ensemble with pearl earrings and a ring. The Darlings actor, on the other hand, opted for a black tuxedo paired with a black and print shirt.

(Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen in Lust Stories 2 | Image: Twitter)

(Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have recently confirmed their relationship | Image: Tamannaah/Instagram)

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. A netizen called them the "hottest couple in town," while others dropped heart and love-struck emojis.

Meanwhile, the reel-to-real-life couple has been busy promoting Lust Stories 2, which also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and others. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the anthology, which offered glimpses into the four stories that will feature in the sequel.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's upcoming projects

The actress was recently seen in the web series Jee Karda which co-starred Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal and others. Next, she will be seen in Bhola Shankar opposite Chiranjeevi and in Jailer opposite Rajinikanth. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khanand Jaideep Ahlawat, which will be a direct to digital release.