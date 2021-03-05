Maanayata Dutt Enjoys The Sun At The Beach; Shares Picture From Her 'happy Place'

Bollywood celebrity Maanayata Dutt recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself from the beach. In the selfies, she could be seen gracefully smiling at the camera while chilling on a luxurious sofa setup that is right beside the ocean. Through the caption for the post, she has also indicated that the beach is her happy place as she finds love and peace around it. Her fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments as they are loving her look in the photograph.

Maanayata Dutt at the beach

Maanayata Dutt recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, she could be seen looking at the selfie camera and smiling sweetly while showing off the calm and soothing weather in the background. In the background, a bunch of people are seen settled in different groups while a few relaxing chairs have been laid out at the shore. The weather indicates that the picture has been clicked around sunset as there is no harsh sun glare around the open region.

In the picture, Maanayata Dutt is seen dressed in a floral white top which is just the right pick for a sunny day at the beach. The top has a sleeveless pattern and has been studded with shades of yellow and green. She has also added a pair of blue stud stone earrings to the look, which keeps her attire well-coordinated. Maanayata Dutt has left her hair open with a small puff around the crown, which lets her earrings stand out.

In the caption for the post, Maanayata Dutta has mentioned that this is her happy space. She has also quirkily asked her followers where they are at the moment. She has topped up the caption with a series of emoticons and a few related hashtags. Have a look at the selfie from Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram here.

Read Maanayata Dutt Shares Wedding Picture, Calls Sanjay Dutt 'best Grip In The World'

Also read Maanayata Goes On A Lunch Date With Son Shahraan, Writes 'love You To The Moon And Back'

In the comments section of the post, people have complemented Maanayata Dutt’s look in the picture. They have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

Read Sanjay Dutt's Family Getaway Picture Is Filled With Positive Vibes; Take A Look

Also read Maanayata Dutt Shares '2021 Affirmation'; Fan Asks, 'Why Don't You Act In Movies?'

Image Courtesy: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.