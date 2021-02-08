Maanayata Goes On A Lunch Date With Son Shahraan, Writes 'love You To The Moon And Back'

Maanayata Dutt spent some quality time with her son Shahraan. Sanjay Dutt’s wife took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with Shahraan. Along with the post, Maanayata also revealed through hashtags that she and her son clicked this picture during a lunch date. Find out more details about this story below.

Maanayata Dutt enjoys lunch date with Shahraan

Maanayata Dutt loves to share pictures of herself and her family on social media. Sanjay Dutt’s wife often shares pictures with her kids on Instagram with the most adorable captions. These pictures often receive immense love from her fans on social media.

Recently, Maanayata Dutt shared an adorable picture with her son Shahraan Dutt. In the picture, Maanyata and Shahraan are posing for a selfie. While Maanyata Dutt is wearing an off-white outfit with a bedazzled headband, Shahraan is wearing a black sweatshirt and the mother-son duo are smiling at the camera. Along with the picture, Maanayata wrote, “Son…love you to the moon and back”. Take a look at Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram picture with Shahraan Dutt here.

The moment Maanayata Dutt posted the picture, her fans were quick to comment on it. Many fans chose to express their love with a bunch of emojis. While another fan simply wrote, “too cute” in the comment section of this Instagram post. Take a look at all of these comments on Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram post here.

Two months back, Maanayata Dutt posted a similar picture with her daughter Iqra Dutt. In the picture, both Maanayata and Iqra are posing in matching night dresses. Along with the picture, Maanayata wrote, “To me you are a thousand little gifts all wrapped into one”. She also added hashtags like #growinguptoofast, #twinning, and #thankyougod. Take a look at Maanayata Dutt’s adorable post with daughter Iqra Dutt here.

Just like Maanayata Dutt’s post with her son, this picture also received immense love from her fans. One fan wrote, “Nice” while another fan wrote, “super”. Take a look at all of these comments on Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram post here.

