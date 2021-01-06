Maanayata Dutt Shares '2021 Affirmation'; Fan Asks, 'Why Don't You Act In Movies?'

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt enjoys a huge fan following on social media. From sharing unmissable photos to cute selfies, Maanayata makes sure that she keeps her fans and followers entertained. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share her 2021 affirmation.

Maanayata Dutt's Instagram post

Today, Maanayata shared a picture of her lying on a cushion in a green and blue dress. She has got a dress spread all over the floor. She paired her look with a matching necklace and brown block heels. In her caption, she shared a note to herself saying that her 2021 affirmation was evolution, balance, wisdom, prosperity, love and health that were going to be powerfully manifested for her by God. She continued saying that she was willing, grateful and ready. Fans and followers showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time. One fan commented asking her why she does not act in movies. Maanayata replied to the comment saying that she was happily playing the role of a wife and mother.

Earlier to this, Maanayata shared a stunning selfie. In the selfie, she can be seen wearing an off-white traditional attire that had a floral print. She opted for the minimal makeup look added a pair of earrings to her look. In her caption, she said that she was ready for her new blessing and she could feel them.

Before this, she shared a mirror image. She could be seen in a green checked gown. Her hair was left loose and she stood in front of the mirror with confidence. She added a black and silver watch to her look. She captioned her post saying that It was Monday and one was beautiful and it would be the same even on the next day after forever. The picture can be seen taken at a homely background.

More about Maanayata Dutt

Maanayata Dutt is an Indian entrepreneur who was a former actress. She is the current CEO of Sanjay Dutt Productions. She married the Bollywood actor in 2008. She is best known for her performance in Gangaajal.

