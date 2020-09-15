Maanayata Dutt Gives Out Positive Vibes As She Unravels 'meanings Of Fear'; See Post

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt who is constantly beside her husband in such tough of his medical conditions has been lately penning some inspirational words on social media. Maanyata recently shared a picture on Instagram spreading positivity and motivation with her words. In the picture, she is looking resplendent in a pink frock while gazing at the sky and talking about fears in life.

Maanayata Dutt shares a motivational post about spreading positivity

Maanayata shared a post about inner fears where she explains that fears have two meanings in life. According to her either one should forget everything and run away from the fears or face everything and rise. She further wrote that it's up to the person to opt for the choice and move ahead.

Read: Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Asks God To Protect Their Kids' Peace In Her New Post

Read: Maanayata Dutt Says She Is Silent As Words Can't 'explain What Is Going On' In Her Head

Several fans of the couple were quick enough to console Maanayata Dutt and prayed for the speedy recovery of the Agneepath actor in the comment section. One of the users asked Maanayata to have faith in God as everything will be fine. Another user asked her whether Sanjay Dutt is keeping well and taking care of himself. A third follower chimed and called Maanayata a source of "inspiration" for everyone. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Maanayata is doing everything to be constantly beside her husband in such tough times.

Apart from this, sometime back, Maanayata had penned another heartfelt caption mentioning that she had a 'beautiful yet changing life' and that she chose to stay silent about the current scenario. In the post, Maanyata Dutt can be seen in a pink floral top. Maanayata is also sporting pearl earrings in the post. Maanayata Dutt added a long caption with the post. The actor in the post shared that she was choosing to stay silent as she didn't have the words to define what she was going through. Her caption read - 'Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart #throwbackthursday #love #grace #positivity #riseandshine #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod' (sic). She also added a blank face emoji to end her caption.

Maanyata who is quite active on social media is often seen sharing pictures from her family portrait Apart from taking care of her family, she is also an ace producer and has been a part of films like Prassthanam and Baba with the latter receiving numerous critical acclamations.

Read: Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Posts Motivational Post For Him, Says "never Quit"

Read: Maanayata Dutt Misses Husband Sanjay Dutt On His Birthday As She Wishes Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.