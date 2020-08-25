Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Asks God To Protect Their Kids' Peace In Her New Post

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt recently took to Instagram to share a post featuring her kids Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt. The picture was candid and both the kids were seen smiling. Maanayata Dutt mentioned in her post that she hoped God would protect their peace and answer their prayers. Take a look at the post:

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's kids' candid pic

In the post, viewers could see Iqra Dutt dressed in a white kurta while she sported some flowers in her hair and, on the other hand, Shahraan Dutt was seen sporting a beige kurta. Both the kids looked into the distance and were seen smiling. The background of the picture was blurred out. Maanayata Dutt wrote a heartfelt caption with the post. She wrote - "Sands are shifting.... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers (emoji) #love #grace #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod" (sic).

Many fans and admirers of the couple commented on the post. Most of the fans hoped that Sanjay Dutt would get better and also urged Maanayata to inform them about Sanjay's health updates. Some fans mentioned that Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's kids looked adorable. Take a look at the comments left by fans:

Pic Credit: Maanayata Dutt's Instagram

Maanayata Dutt frequently posts pictures with her kids Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt on Instagram. In one of her last posts, fans could spot Maanayata out with her two kids. All three sported face-masks and the caption read - "The new normal #2020 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod" (sic). Take a look at her post:

She also posted a picture with her husband Sanjay Dutt. The couple could be seen dressed in black outfits. Maanayata sported transparent sunglasses and Sanjay sported black frames. Maanayata posted the picture on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday and mentioned in the caption - "Happy birthday love .....love you (emoji) #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod" (sic). Many celebrities also responded to the post with birthday wishes for the actor. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Maanayata Dutt's Instagram

